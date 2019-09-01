Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.91.

NYSE:OSK opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

