Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFIX shares. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,655,000. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 137,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 96,097 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 238,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 33,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

