Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% in the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 856,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $827.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,158.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

