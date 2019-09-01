Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,573,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,114,000. Stericycle makes up 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 1.73% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 635,344 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,527,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.89. 461,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,644. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

