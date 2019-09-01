Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 97,632 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.43% of Waters worth $61,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Waters by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.89. The stock had a trading volume of 473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

