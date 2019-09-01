Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 103,483 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 194.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEE remained flat at $$77.15 on Friday. 1,731,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.