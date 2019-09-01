Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

