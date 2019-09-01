Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $13.08 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,900 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 1.65% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 410,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

