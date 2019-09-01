OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $5,461,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.85. 351,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,382. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

