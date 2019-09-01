OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1,357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 122.7% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 133,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.