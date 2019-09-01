Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $119,462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

