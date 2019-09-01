Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $119,462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
