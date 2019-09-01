ODEM (ODE) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $489,172.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021996 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

