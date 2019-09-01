OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 707,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $6,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 163,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 746,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

