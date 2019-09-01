Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Investec

Investec restated their sell rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Investec currently has a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,197.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In other news, insider Neill Abrams bought 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Insiders have acquired 11,623 shares of company stock worth $13,343,450 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

