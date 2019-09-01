OAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $182,239.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $182,239.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Liqui and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021694 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

