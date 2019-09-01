Oasis City (OSC) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Oasis City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit and CoinTiger. Oasis City has a total market cap of $95.27 million and approximately $483,662.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis City has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 1,036.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,965,471 tokens. The official message board for Oasis City is medium.com/@oasiscity . The official website for Oasis City is www.oasiscity.io/en . Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

