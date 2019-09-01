Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 6,675 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco increased its position in Medtronic by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.89. 3,380,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,056. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

