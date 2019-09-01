Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Reaches $15.11 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Nxt has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $638,850.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

