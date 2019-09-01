Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUAN. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,587. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.