NPER Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One NPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. NPER has a market capitalization of $200,708.00 and approximately $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007320 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER (CRYPTO:NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . NPER’s official website is nper.io/En

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

