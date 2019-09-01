nOS (NOS) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $2.13 million and $22,468.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01338331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022009 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

