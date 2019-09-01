Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are now modeling $0.69 in non-GAAP EPS on $97.8 million in revenue for FY/19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,208.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,560,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,536,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 251.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 288.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 236.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.