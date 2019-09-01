Norinchukin Bank The Sells 72,101 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,101 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 7,151,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,428. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

