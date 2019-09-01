Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,679,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,029,000 after purchasing an additional 224,701 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.94. 1,296,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.42 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

