Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

FDX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. 1,098,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

