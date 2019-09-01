Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.07 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,393 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 528,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

