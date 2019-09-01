Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.79. 203,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.