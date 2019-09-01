Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. 1,113,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

