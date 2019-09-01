Ninepoint Partners LP Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,707 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 443,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,889,000 after buying an additional 483,413 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,498,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 424,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,367,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.61. 946,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

