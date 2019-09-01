Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

