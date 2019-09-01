Nexus Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $70,063.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,278,304 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

