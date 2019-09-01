Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $16,361.00 and $4,763.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00221882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01340152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,013 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.