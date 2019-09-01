Netrum (NTR) Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Netrum has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $504,124.00 and approximately $3,060.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,573,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,710 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

