Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

MDT stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

