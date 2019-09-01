Nectar Hits One Day Volume of $567.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, Nectar has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $567.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00151713 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,589.37 or 0.99980159 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003284 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038711 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

