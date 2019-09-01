Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $867.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00006766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.31 or 0.02895267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00673986 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, YoBit, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bitsane, WEX and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

