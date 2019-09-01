NAGA (NGC) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $21,109.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.04928880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,601,113 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

