Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NBR opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,037,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

