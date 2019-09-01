Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,020. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $260,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,565 shares of company stock valued at $782,135. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $23,678,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth $13,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 5,541.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 248,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.