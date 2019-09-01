MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

MFSF stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $257.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,575 shares of company stock valued at $470,719 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

