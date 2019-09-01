MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MTSC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MTS Systems and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

MTSC stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

