Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Mosaic stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mosaic by 207.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mosaic by 169.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2,825.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

