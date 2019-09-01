Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Acquires £254,000 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Peter Ward purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($331,895.99).
Peter Ward also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of Morses Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,282.63).
Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.89. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42).
Morses Club Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
