Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Acquires £254,000 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Peter Ward purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($331,895.99).

Peter Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of Morses Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,282.63).

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.89. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

Several brokerages have commented on MCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

