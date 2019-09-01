Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

