Monetha Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $4.25 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00221175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.01330234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,543,900 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

