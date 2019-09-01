MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $882.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021191 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 168,002,790 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

