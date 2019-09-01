Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.32 or 0.00702136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Coinbe and B2BX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $42.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,185,782 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Exmo, Ovis, Graviex, Bitlish, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bitbns, Bithumb, B2BX, Bisq, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Huobi, Kraken, Bittrex, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Nanex, DragonEX, Poloniex, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Coinbe, Exrates, Liquid, Mercatox, Crex24, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Coinut, Instant Bitex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

