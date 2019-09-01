Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,366 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 2,924,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,420,000 after acquiring an additional 264,595 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,747,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 860,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,366. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

