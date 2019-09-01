Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.