Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 552 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. 346,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

